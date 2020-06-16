Pardon Advisory Board to hold virtual hearing June 23

Gov. Tony Evers’ Pardon Advisory Board will hold a virtual hearing on June 23. The board is scheduled to hear from 26 Milwaukee-area applicants.

Evers granted 17 pardons according to Pardon Advisory Board recommendations from meetings in December and February. He’s granted 29 pardons since re-establishing the board in June 2019.

The Wisconsin constitution grants the governor the power to pardon people convicted of a crime, restoring some of the rights that are lost with felony convictions.

In a statement, Evers said the hearing won’t create the change people across the country are demanding, but he called it a “tool we have to create a state and system that values compassion and second chances.”