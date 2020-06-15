Nwabuzor, Beck Walter elected to ACC-WI board

Baird vice president and associate general counsel Isioma Nwabuzor and SoftwareONE regional general counsel Jascha Beck Walter have been elected to the Association of Corporate Counsel-Wisconsin’s Board of Directors.

The two will serve on the 2020-21 Board of Directors, the association said on Friday.

Isioma Nwabuzor Jascha Beck Walter





Nwabuzor works onU.S. and United Kingdom transactions and private equity business at Baird, a Milwaukee-based financial services firm. She’s a Marquette University Law School graduate.

Beck Walter works on SoftwareONE’s intellectual-property portfolio, oversees compliance, prepares and negotiates contracts, structures licensing transactions, leads acquisitions and directs litigation at the company, a global software reseller and provider of information technology. He studied law at Marquette University and the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia.

ACC-WI also announced its newly elected executive officers for 2020-21 on Friday. Danielle White, senior legal counsel at Rockwell Automation, will serve as president. She practices on the company’s Corporate Securities and Governance and Corporate Development teams. She’s also a Marquette Law School graduate.

Anne F.B. Dorn, senior legal counsel at Direct Supply, has been elected vice president. Michael Baird, senior staff counsel, corporate legal, at Fiserv, is the new secretary. Pamela Stokke-Ceci, assistant general counsel at Badger Meter, serves as treasurer, and Ryan C. Murphy, P.E., general counsel and vice president of Edgerton Contractors, moves into the role of past president.