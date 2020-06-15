Lindner & Marsack adds Boyd, Pemac to Madison office

Attorneys Thomas Ryan Boyd and Vanja Pemac have joined Lindner & Marsack’s worker’s compensation defense team.

Boyd and Pemac join Andrew Quartaro in leading the firm’s Madison office, which first opened in January.

Boyd has practiced labor, employment and worker’s compensation law in the Chicago area for the past seven years. He specializes in defending insurance companies and self-insured companies in worker’s compensation matters. He has trial experience before the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission, Illinois Circuit Court, the Criminal Division of the Circuit Court of Cook County and Illinois Appellate Court. Boyd received his juris doctor and a certificate in Alternative Dispute Resolution from Pepperdine Law School in Malibu, Calif.

Pemac has worked as a law clerk with Lindner & Marsack since January. She graduated from UW Law School in May, earning a number of awards and scholarships during her studies.

Lindner & Marsack is out of Milwaukee and represents management in matters involving labor, employment and employee-benefits law.