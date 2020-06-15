Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / WLJ People / Lindner & Marsack adds Boyd, Pemac to Madison office

Lindner & Marsack adds Boyd, Pemac to Madison office

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 15, 2020 10:53 am

Photo of Vanja Pemac

Vanja Pemac

Photo of Thomas Ryan Boyd

Thomas Ryan Boyd

Attorneys Thomas Ryan Boyd and Vanja Pemac have joined Lindner & Marsack’s worker’s compensation defense team.

Boyd and Pemac join Andrew Quartaro in leading the firm’s Madison office, which first opened in January.

Boyd has practiced labor, employment and worker’s compensation law in the Chicago area for the past seven years. He specializes in defending insurance companies and self-insured companies in worker’s compensation matters. He has trial experience before the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission, Illinois Circuit Court, the Criminal Division of the Circuit Court of Cook County and Illinois Appellate Court. Boyd received his juris doctor and a certificate in Alternative Dispute Resolution from Pepperdine Law School in Malibu, Calif.

Pemac has worked as a law clerk with Lindner & Marsack since January. She graduated from UW Law School in May, earning a number of awards and scholarships during her studies.

Lindner & Marsack is out of Milwaukee and represents management in matters involving labor, employment and employee-benefits law.

 

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo