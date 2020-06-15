Quantcast
Court Error – Fee Waiver

By: Derek Hawkins June 15, 2020 7:31 am

Chase Boruch, pro se, appeals an order denying his motion to waive the fees associated with the preparation of certain transcripts he requested to facilitate an appeal of an order denying his motion for postconviction relief under WIS. STAT. § 974.06 (2017-18).

