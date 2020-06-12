Mequon attorney charged with hate crime for spitting on teen protester

The Mequon attorney Stephanie Rapkin has been charged with a hate crime and felony battery for spitting on a teenage protester and kneeing a police officer in the groin.

Rapkin was first arrested on Saturday after she had parked her car in the street, blocking a peaceful protest. When protesters approached her and told her to move her car, she spat in the face of 17-year-old Eric Lucas.

On Sunday, another video showed her pushing a protester outside her Shorewood home. When officers arrived to arrest her, they said she had tried to resist and kneed one of the officers in the groin.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Milwaukee County Jail, but she has since been released.

Online court records show Rapkin was charged on Friday with misdemeanor disorderly conduct with a hate-crime modifier and felony battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.

Her initial appearance is scheduled for July 24.

In the meantime, Milwaukee attorney Michael Maistelman, who is representing the protester Rapkin pushed on Sunday, wants Rapkin to be tested for COVID-19. He issued a press release with the demand on Friday.

“Given the horrific actions of Stephanie Rapkin at a time when COVID-19 is ravaging our country,

we demand her immediate testing for both current and past infection and to publicly release the

results,” Maistelman said in a statement.

Maistelman didn’t know if Rapkin would comply with the demand. He said she didn’t have counsel as of late Friday morning, and he and his client were “not going to engage her given everything.”