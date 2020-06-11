Deadline for women lawyers scholarship applications on Monday

The deadline for the annual Association for Women Lawyer Foundation scholarship applications is on Monday.

The scholarships will help students attending a Wisconsin law school in September 2020. To qualify, applicants must have completed their first or second year of law school, be in good academic standing, be women and meet one or more of the selection criteria for the AWLF scholarship.

Those criteria are showing evidence of service to others, diversity, compelling financial need, academic achievement, unusual life experiences or circumstances, or the advancement of women in the profession.

This year, the foundation will award the inaugural Shirley S. Abrahamson Scholarship, honoring the justice’s decades of public service. Abrahamson herself selected the criteria for her honorary scholarship.

Application instructions and scholarship information can be found here. Recipients will be notified on or after July 31.

The foundation can award as many as five scholarships, as well as Abrahamson’s new scholarship. In the past, the foundation has awarded four scholarships, split evenly between students of Marquette University Law School and UW Law School.

Although the exact amount of the 2020 scholarships hasn’t been set, the Association said it has awarded $2,500 per person in recent years.

The foundation is the charitable arm of the Association of Women Lawyers.

