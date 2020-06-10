Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Statutory Authority – Emergency Order 28

Statutory Authority – Emergency Order 28

By: Derek Hawkins June 10, 2020 8:47 am

This case is about the assertion of power by one unelected official, Andrea Palm, and her order to all people within Wisconsin to remain in their homes, not to travel and to close all businesses that she declares are not "essential" in Emergency Order 28.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo