Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Lawsuit accuses Kohl’s of withholding identity-theft information from victims

Lawsuit accuses Kohl’s of withholding identity-theft information from victims

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 10, 2020 12:45 pm

The Department of Justice is suing Kohl's Department Stores for withholding information about identity theft perpetrators.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo