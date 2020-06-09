Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Judgment – Easement and Damages

Judgment – Easement and Damages

By: Derek Hawkins June 9, 2020 9:03 am

David J. Frahm, Sr., and Constance J. Frahm (the Frahms) appeal from a judgment determining the location and width of a right-of-way easement.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo