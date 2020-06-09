Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Court Error – Request for Substitution

Court Error – Request for Substitution

By: Derek Hawkins June 9, 2020 9:04 am

Matthews argues that he requested substitution of the assigned judge in the case before any substantive issue was resolved and, therefore, the trial court was required to grant substitution.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo