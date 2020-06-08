Milwaukee police chief: Violence against officers must stop

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said Friday he’s tired of people using the George Floyd protest to cause destruction and emphasized that violence against his officers must stop.

Morales repeated comments he’s made in recent days that his department is not getting enough credit for successful carrying out of so-called community-policing procedures, following an ACLU lawsuit that resulted in a collaborative plan to improve the department.

“Yet when something happens in another state, it’s very, very easy to jump on the bandwagon and say Milwaukee can do better,” Morales said during a news conference announcing federal charges of attempted arson and possession of a destructive device against a 26-year-old Milwaukee man. “Shame on them. That’s an easy narrative.”

Morales said law-enforcement officials are being crucified because of the actions of angry mobs.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said Friday he did not support police officers’ use of rubber bullets and tear gas against protesters.

Meanwhile, a Black Lives Matter protest planned in Stevens Point has been canceled in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the city and threats of violence, organizers said on Saturday.

A silent protest had been scheduled Sunday afternoon in the city’s downtown. Instead, organizers are planning a virtual protest, the Stevens Point Journal reported.