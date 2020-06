Milwaukee-based law firm O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing has hired a 2020 Marquette University Law School graduate to its team.

Austin Malinowski is joining the Litigation Practice Group, the firm announced on Friday. Malinowski previously worked as a judicial intern for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin and a legal intern for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Malinowski graduated magna cum laude from Marquette Law in 2020.