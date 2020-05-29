Quantcast
Worker's comp lawyer Menard's law license revoked for 'far-reaching, deplorable conduct'

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com May 29, 2020 10:38 am

The Milwaukee worker's compensation attorney Robert Menard is seeing his law license revoked for what has been described as "far-reaching deplorable conduct" tied to ongoing federal felony-theft lawsuits.

