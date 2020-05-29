Death of Jackson County Jail inmate investigated

Quantcast
By: Associated Press May 29, 2020 10:42 am

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (AP) — The death of an inmate in the Jackson County Jail is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office says the 44-year-old man died Thursday after he was found unresponsive in the jail.

Deputies and first responders attempted life-saving measures and the man was taken to Black River Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said another agency, which was not identified, will conduct a review of the death. Officials say the death doesn’t appear to be the result of criminal activity.

