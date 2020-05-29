Quantcast
Court suspends Milwaukee attorney’s license for keeping doctor’s payment

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com May 29, 2020 1:38 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is suspending the Milwaukee attorney Diane Caspari's law license for keeping payments that should have gone to a doctor hired in two State Public Defender cases.

