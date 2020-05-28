Pfeil named Davis|Kuelthau’s construction industry chair

Attorney Brian Pfeil has been named as the chair of Davis|Kuelthau’s construction industry team.

Pfeil joined the firm’s Milwaukee office in 2016. His practice focuses on disputes involving real property, including boundary disputes, water rights, easements, partition actions and complex foreclosures, and workouts. He represents residential builders and remodelers, homeowners, commercial builders, developers and construction trades. He also works with national title companies on lien priority disputes, challenges to conveyance documents and title property, and fraudulent real estate transactions.

He succeeds James Braza, who now serves the firm as an Of Counsel team member.

Pfeil also oversees the firm’s cases, arbitrations and mediations as litigation team chairman, a role he took on in January.