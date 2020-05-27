Quantcast
Trademark Infringement – Damages

By: Rick Benedict May 27, 2020 8:26 am

United States Supreme Court Case Name: Romag Fasteners, Inc., v. Fossil. Inc., et al. Case No.: 18-1233 Focus: Trademark Infringement – Damages When it comes to remedies for trademark infringement, the Lanham Act authorizes many. A district court may award a winning plaintiff injunctive relief, damages, or the defendant’s ill-gotten profits. Without question, a defendant’s state of mind ...

