Landlords jump the gun and file eviction actions before governor’s moratorium expires

By: USA Today Network May 27, 2020 8:54 am

Some landlords just couldn't wait to file to evict their tenants. Nearly 50 eviction actions, including three in Milwaukee County, were filed in Wisconsin courts on Tuesday even though the statewide ban on evictions and foreclosure actions was still in effect and did not expire until the end of Tuesday.

