Former von Briesen co-chair joins Husch Blackwell as partner

Jason Fathallah, a former insurance coverage co-chair at von Briesen & Roper, has joined Husch Blackwell’s Milwaukee firm as a partner.

As part of Husch Blackwell’s financial services and capital markets industry group, Fathallah will specialize in insurance coverage, complex commercial litigation and dispute resolution for coverage disputes, shareholder oppression, fraud and information-technology disputes.

Before joining Husch Blackwell, Fathallah had served as the co-chair of the Insurance Coverage and Risk Management Section at von Briesen & Roper. Some of his notable cases include reversing a $68 million judgement in a breach-of-contract dispute with instructions to have judgment entered on behalf of his clients with costs, and obtaining a dismissal of various breach-of-insurance-contract and bad-faith actions filed in Indiana state and federal courts.

Fathallah said he was attracted by Husch Blackwell’s “deep understanding of the insurance industry” and the strength of its litigation bench.