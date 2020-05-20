Quantcast
Sentence Credit

By: Derek Hawkins May 20, 2020

We review an unpublished decision of the court of appeals reversing an order of the circuit court that granted sentence credit to Richard H. Harrison, Jr. pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 973.155(1)(a) (2017–18) and remanded with directions to advance the commencement of concurrent terms of extended supervision for Harrison's 2007 and 2008 cases to the date they would have begun but for Harrison's confinement for unrelated convictions that later were set aside.

