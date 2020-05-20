Price County district attorney resigns for financial reasons, role now open

Price County is seeking a new district attorney after Mark Fuhr, who had served in the role for more than 17 years, resigned for financial reasons.

Fuhr sent a resignation letter to Gov. Tony Evers last week. In the letter, Fuhr said he had accepted a position as an assistant district attorney because it was in his family’s best financial interest.

Fuhr was first elected as Price County district attorney in 2002 and has served in the position since then. He told the Wisconsin Law Journal that his new role as an assistant district attorney for Price and Taylor counties will allow him more flexibility for his family life. He said he’s been on call almost 24/7 for the past 17 years, making it difficult to find time for family commitments.

Fuhr said he technically started his new role on March 30, but he’ll be in Price County full time until a new district attorney is appointed. Upon that person’s appointment, he’ll split his time between Price and Taylor counties.

The application for the vacant position is now open. The new appointee will serve the remainder of Fuhr’s term, which ends in January 2021.

Interested applicants should email a completed district attorney application form and supporting materials to govDAapp@wisconsin.gov by June 8.