Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Prisoner Trust Accounts

Prisoner Trust Accounts

By: Derek Hawkins May 19, 2020 7:29 am

John Litscher, as secretary of the department of corrections, appeals a circuit court order enjoining the department from deducting funds from Marcus Kerby’s prisoner trust account at a rate greater than 25%.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo