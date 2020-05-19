Applicants wanted for Jefferson County district attorney

The application for Jefferson County district attorney is open.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the opening on Tuesday, which came about because of District Attorney Susan Happ’s resignation. The new appointee will serve the remainder of her term that ends in January 2021.

Happ was first elected as Jefferson County district attorney in 2008. She considered running for state Supreme Court in 2018 and unsuccessfully ran for attorney general against Brad Schimel in 2014.

Applicants interested in serving out the remainder of Happ’s term as Jefferson County district attorney should send a completed district attorney application form and supporting materials to govDAapp@wisconsin.gov by June 8.