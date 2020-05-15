Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / COVID-19 courts task force discusses unmasking witnesses, in-person precautions at final meeting

COVID-19 courts task force discusses unmasking witnesses, in-person precautions at final meeting

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com May 15, 2020 1:51 pm

The Wisconsin Courts COVID-19 Task Force has put the final touches on its recommendations for safely continuing jury trials and other in-person court proceedings as Wisconsin starts to reopen.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo