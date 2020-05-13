Eastern District swears in new clerk of court

Gina Colletti has been sworn in as the Eastern District of Wisconsin’s new clerk of court.

Chief Judge Pamela Pepper privately administered the oath to Colletti on Monday. A press release said the two both wore masks and stood more than six feet apart.

Colletti replaces Stephen Dries, who was appointed a magistrate judge for the district in April. She had been serving as the Waukesha County clerk of court since 2018. Before that, she had worked as a case administrator for U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelmann for a year. She also spent several years as a legal assistant at Horizons Law Group in Brookfield and Milwaukee-based O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing.

As clerk of court, Colletti is the most senior non-judicial officer for the Eastern District, supporting five authorized district judges, three full-time magistrate judges and three recalled magistrate judges.

She also manages about 40 clerk’s office staff, the court’s budget, information technology and facilities.

In a Zoom meeting on Monday with her new staff, Colletti said she was happy to be back at the federal court and that it feels as if she never left.