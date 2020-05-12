Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Title VII Violation – Damages

Title VII Violation – Damages

By: Derek Hawkins May 12, 2020 7:16 am

Lydia Vega sued her former employer, the Chicago Park District, alleging that the Park District discriminated against her due to her national origin in violation of Title VII and 42 U.S.C. § 1983.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo