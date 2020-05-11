Quantcast
Husch Blackwell outlines COVID-19 effects on estate planning

Husch Blackwell outlines COVID-19 effects on estate planning

May 11, 2020

A recently published white paper from Husch Blackwell’s private-wealth team offers estate-planning guidance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document discusses what the team sees as favorable conditions for generational-wealth planning during the pandemic, including depressed asset valuations and low interest rates.

The lawyers also provided various estate-planning methods tailored to current financial and economic conditions. Some of these deal with intentionally defective irrevocable trusts, intra-family loans, grantor-retained annuity trusts and charitable lead-annuity trusts.

The white paper can be found for free on Husch Blackwell’s website.

