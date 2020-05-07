Waukesha County courthouse to increase hearings starting Monday

The Waukesha County courthouse is increasing hearings and in-person services next week.

Starting Monday, the courthouse will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to increase the number of hearings and essential court functions each day. In-person services will be available by appointment only, as well as referrals following court appearances.

In a press release, county officials said social distancing and other safety measures will continue to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

Judge Jennifer Dorow, presiding judge in Waukesha County and chief judge of the Third Judicial District, said since the safety measures have been in place for several weeks, the courts are able safely increase their caseload.

The courthouse reduced public access hours to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in March due to the coronavirus. The Clerk of Court’s service counters closed to the public in April, and they’ll remain closed until further notice. Court filings and documents should be submitted online, mailed or placed in the drop box at the courthouse.

Waukesha County’s announcement comes as judges, attorneys and health experts are discussing how to safely reopen courts statewide. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Pat Roggensack created the Wisconsin Courts COVID-19 Task Force last week to come up with criteria for safely continuing jury trials and other in-person proceedings amid the pandemic. The task force’s third meeting is scheduled for Friday afternoon.