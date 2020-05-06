Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Copyright Infringement – Sovereign Immunity

Copyright Infringement – Sovereign Immunity

By: Derek Hawkins May 6, 2020 7:27 am

In 1996, a marine salvage company named Intersal, Inc., discovered the shipwreck of the Queen Anne’s Revenge off the North Carolina coast.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo