Milwaukee pain clinic settles kickback lawsuit for $1.35M

Milwaukee pain clinic settles kickback lawsuit for $1.35M

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com May 4, 2020 11:01 am

A Milwaukee pain management clinic has agreed to pay at least $1.35 million to settle a lawsuit alleging its doctor ordered unnecessary drug tests for patients in exchange for kickbacks from the testing company.

