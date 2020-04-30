New ABA pro bono portal connects lawyers with volunteer opportunities

A new database aims to connect attorneys with nationwide pro bono opportunities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division’s Disaster Legal Services Program and Paladin, a justice tech company, launched the national disaster relief pro bono portal on Thursday.

The online database is free to use. Lawyers can filter by practice area, community, type of engagement and ability to work remotely. Current highlighted opportunities include COVID-19 relief, Puerto Rico earthquake relief, FEMA and federal, and disaster-related unemployment.

ABA President Judy Perry Martinez said the database will streamline volunteer recruitment and the referral process, providing for better volunteer matching and faster aid to the public.