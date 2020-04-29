Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Worker’s Compensation Claims – Attorney Fees

Worker’s Compensation Claims – Attorney Fees

By: Derek Hawkins April 29, 2020 7:51 am

Sentry Insurance, a Mutual Company appeals an order of the trial court in favor of the plaintiff, Mary Kasal, in which the court declined to apportion, from the settlement proceeds, the attorney’s fees and costs incurred by Sentry pursuant to WIS. STAT. § 102.29 (2017-18), which regulates claims of third party liability in relation to worker’s compensation claims.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo