Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentencing – Extended Supervision

Sentencing – Extended Supervision

By: Derek Hawkins April 29, 2020 7:49 am

John McGrath, III, appeals a judgment of conviction for felony child abuse and a postconviction order denying his request to modify the conditions of his extended supervision.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo