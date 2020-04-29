Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / 2nd Amendment Violation

2nd Amendment Violation

By: Derek Hawkins April 29, 2020 7:55 am

Mitchell Christen was found guilty at a jury trial of charges that included operating or going armed with a firearm while under the influence of an intoxicant, in violation of WIS. STAT. § 941.20(1)(b).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo