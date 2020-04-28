Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Insurance Claim – Attorney Fees

Insurance Claim – Attorney Fees

By: Derek Hawkins April 28, 2020 7:40 am

Paula Laddusire appeals the dismissal of a lawsuit brought against her homeowner’s insurer, West Bend Mutual Insurance Company (West Bend), seeking recovery of the value of various personal property items she claimed were stolen or damaged.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo