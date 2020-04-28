Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Due Process Violation

Due Process Violation

By: Derek Hawkins April 28, 2020 7:39 am

Ahmed Hirsi appeals a judgment, entered upon a jury’s verdict, convicting him of three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, three counts of first-degree reckless injury, three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo