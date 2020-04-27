Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentencing – Supervised Release

Sentencing – Supervised Release

By: Derek Hawkins April 27, 2020 7:52 am

Monta Groce challenges two conditions of supervised release that were imposed as part of his sentence for various sex trafficking crimes.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo