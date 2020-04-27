Milwaukee County Circuit Court expects 4-year case backlog in recovery plan

Quantcast
By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com April 27, 2020 12:21 pm

The Milwaukee County Circuit Court is drawing up a post-pandemic recovery plan to help the courts safely return to normal operations and work through an expected three- to four-year backlog of cases.

