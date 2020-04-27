Daniels to serve as State Bar president-elect

Madison attorney Cheryl Daniels has been elected the State Bar of Wisconsin president-elect, marking the first time in State Bar history that three women will serve as the organization’s top leaders.

The State Bar announced Daniels’ election on Friday. Daniels, a government lawyer at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection in Madison, defeated Michael May, city attorney for Madison, by 1,704 votes to 1,454, according to results posted by the State Bar.

Daniels will serve a one-year term as president-elect starting July 1, 2020, before succeeding Kathy Brost of Neenah as State Bar president on July 1, 2021.

With Brost as president, the Milwaukee lawyer Jill Kastner as past president, and Daniels as president-elect, this will be the first time in the State Bar’s history in which women hold the organization’s top three positions.

Daniels has worked as an assistant legal counsel at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection for 11 years. She is a past president of the Wisconsin Law Foundation and served on the boards of governors for the State Bar and the Government and Young Lawyers Divisions. She graduated from UW Law School in 1985.

The State Bar also announced the winners of its other races. Kristen Hardy, a lawyer at Briggs & Stratton Corp. in Wauwatosa, was elected to a two-year term as secretary. John Orton, who practices civil litigation and municipal law at Curran, Hollenbeck & Orton in Mauston, was elected to a three-year term on the Wisconsin Judicial Council.

The following attorneys were elected as district representatives on the State Bar Board of Governors. They’ll serve serve two-year terms beginning July 1, 2020.

District 2

Ryan M. Billings, Kohner, Mann & Kailas S.C., Milwaukee

Elizabeth K. Miles, Davis Kuelthau, S.C., Milwaukee

Anna F.C. Muñoz, Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Milwaukee

Krista G. LaFave Rosolino, Warshafsky, Rotter, Tarnoff & Bloch S.C., Milwaukee

Nicholas C. Zales, Zales Law Office, Milwaukee

District 4

Mary Lynne Donohue, Sheboygan

District 6



Jesse B. Blocher, Habush Habush & Rottier S.C., Waukesha

AnnMarie M. Sylla, Schott, Bublitz & Engel, S.C., Waukesha

District 8

Joel D. Skinner Jr., Skinner and Associates, Hudson

District 9

Jeff A. Goldman, DeWitt LLP, Madison

David M. Gorwitz, Neider & Boucher S.C., Madison

Mitch, UW Law School, Madison,

Patricia Epstein Putney, Bell Moore & Richter S.C., Madison

District 10

Starlyn Tourtillott Miller, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Keshena

District 12

Jane E. Bucher, State Public Defenders Office, Monroe

District 14

Sherry D. Coley, Davis Kuelthau, S.C., Green Bay

District 16

Lawrence J. Wiesneske, O’Melia, Schiek & McEldowney S.C., Rhinelander