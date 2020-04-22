Quantcast
Court split on 6-month suspension for Milwaukee-area attorney

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com April 22, 2020 2:02 pm

A Milwaukee-area attorney's misconduct case turned on Wednesday into an argument about mandatory minimums for lawyer misconduct. The Wisconsin Supreme Court was split on the appropriate punishment for Robert Moodie, a former senior partner at Hippenmeyer, Reilly, Moodie & Blum in Waukesha.

