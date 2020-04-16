State Bar proposes eliminating $4 dues increase, citing pandemic

Quantcast
By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com April 16, 2020 10:41 am

The State Bar of Wisconsin is asking its Board of Governors to eliminate the $4 dues increase proposed in its 2021 budget to help lawyers who are struggling with financial hardship amid the coronavirus pandemic.

