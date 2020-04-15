State Supreme Court to hear April oral arguments using Zoom

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear oral arguments using online videoconferencing in April.

The high court joins a number of Wisconsin circuit courts that have turned to livestreaming to stay operational and accessible during the coronavirus pandemic.

The justices will use Zoom to connect with each other and attorneys arguing cases from remote locations. The video will be streamed live on WisconsinEye and YouTube for public viewing. The YouTube link will be posted on the court system’s website.

The state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in nine cases this month, including two on April 20 addressing constitutional issues related to a governor’s line-item veto power.

A list of circuit courts that have established livestreaming is available on the court system’s website.