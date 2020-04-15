Racine law firm founder dies of COVID-19

Racine attorney John W. Knuteson has died of COVID-19. The 70 year old died at his home on April 3, according to an obituary posted on Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home’s website.

Knueteson practiced corporate and real estate law at Knuteson, Hinkston & Quinn in Racine, a firm he had opened in 1986.

“Retirement from his law practice never seemed to be on the horizon, because he loved the work and his clients, and was able to balance his work with golf, sports fandom, and the many social events he enjoyed attending,” his obituary read.

Knuteson earned his a 1975 Marquette University Law school graduate. He was also a certified public accountant and licensed real estate broker.

Knuteson was involved in many organizations in Racine, serving as as the Wind Point/North Bay municipal judge since 2007 and in several other positions in village government over the years. His obituary said he was also involved in Rotary Club and church.

His family suggests memorials in his honor be directed to the Evans Scholars Program, Racine Downtown Rotary or Racine Emmaus Lutheran Church. The family is working to establish a scholarship in his name and planning a future celebration of his life.