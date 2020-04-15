Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

By: Derek Hawkins April 15, 2020 7:28 am

Richard Boie appeals a judgment of conviction for repeated sexual assault of the same child (including at least 3 violations of first degree child sexual assault) in violation of WIS. STAT. § 948.025(1)(d) (2017-18).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo