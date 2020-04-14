Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Plea Withdrawal

Plea Withdrawal

By: Derek Hawkins April 14, 2020 9:18 am

Tamio T. Shipman-Allen appeals the judgment of conviction following his guilty pleas to one count of second-degree reckless homicide; one count of child abuse by recklessly causing great bodily harm to a child; and one count of child neglect resulting in bodily harm to a child.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo