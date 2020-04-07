Supreme Court to decide punishment for 2 attorneys’ misconduct

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will decide this week on punishment for two attorneys charged with misconduct.

The high court is scheduled to release opinions in the Office of Lawyer Regulation’s cases against Jesse Johansen and Willem Noorlander on Thursday.

Noorlander, who practices in Stevens Point, is charged with five counts of misconduct related to fabricating a motion to vacate for one of his clients and failing to keep another client informed.

Johansen, a solo-practitioner out of Superior, is faced with nine attorney-ethics violations related to his trust account. The state Supreme Court suspended his license in October 2018 for failing to respond to the OLR during its investigation. It remains suspended, according to the State Bar of Wisconsin’s website.

The OLR is asking for a 60-day license suspension for both attorneys. Johansen could have to pay $250 in restitution as well.