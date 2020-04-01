Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Unlawful-stop Claim – Reasonable Suspicion

Unlawful-stop Claim – Reasonable Suspicion

By: Derek Hawkins April 1, 2020 8:05 am

Bartosz Mika appeals from an order revoking his driver’s license pursuant to WIS. STAT. § 343.305(10) for refusing to provide a requested breath sample following his arrest for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo