Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Jury Instructions

Jury Instructions

By: Derek Hawkins March 31, 2020 8:01 am

David Dudas appeals a judgment, entered upon a jury’s verdict, convicting him of fourteen counts of second-degree sexual assault by use of force, eleven counts of strangulation and suffocation, and one count each of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree reckless injury, substantial battery, misdemeanor intimidation of a witness, and misdemeanor battery.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo