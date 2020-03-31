Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Attorney Fees

Attorney Fees

By: Derek Hawkins March 31, 2020 7:57 am

After Michael R. Needle P.C. (“Needle P.C.”) went months without counsel in a fee dispute action and was on the verge of a default judgment, three partners from the law firm Cozen O’Connor stepped in to represent Needle P.C. Their representation successfully staved off the pending default motion but was otherwise short-lived.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo