Association for Women Lawyers Foundation scholarships open for applicants

The Association for Women Lawyers Foundation is requesting applications for its annual scholarships.

The scholarships will aid students attending a Wisconsin law school in September 2020. Applicants must have completed their first or second year of law school, be in good academic standing, be women and meet one or more of the selection criteria for the AWLF scholarship.

Those criteria are service to others, diversity, compelling financial need, academic achievement, unique life experience or circumstance, or advancement of women in the profession.

“We are thinking that this year, even more than usual, the funds can make a difference to women law students,” Dana Robb, AWL Foundation administrator, said in an email.

The deadline for applications is June 15. Application instructions and scholarship information can be found here.

While the exact amount of the 2020 scholarships hasn’t been set, the Association said it has awarded $2,500 per person in recent years.

The foundation is the charitable arm of the Association of Women Lawyers.